Water level in Idukki dam dipping following opening of three shutters of Cheruthoni dam

IDUKKI

20 October 2021 18:06 IST

KSEB officials say the water level needed to be kept at a safe limit in view of IMD’s predictions of heavy rainfall

The water level in the Idukki dam began to decline slowly on Wednesday following the opening of three shutters of the Cheruthoni dam by 0.34 metres on Tuesday.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) authorities said that in the wake of continued high volume of inflow, the water in the reservoir was kept at a controlled level to prevent further increase. In view of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions of heavy rainfall, the water level needed to be kept at a safe limit, they said.

Presently, 60 lakh litres of water a minute was being discharged. The live storage stood at 94.28% of the total capacity on Wednesday, whereas the level on the same day last year was 89.61%, they said.

Power generation

The water level stood at 2,398.4 ft at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Electricity generation at the Moolamattom power station remained high at 14.89 mu. The KSEB continued to monitor the water flow on the downstream areas, said an official.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of the Idukki dam on Wednesday morning was 134.30 ft. While there was an inflow of 2,559 cfs (cubic feet per second), Tamil Nadu draws water at 1,750 cfs from the dam. Its maximum storage level is 142 ft.