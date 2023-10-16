Water level in Idukki dam continues to remain low

October 16, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - IDUKKI

Water level in the Idukki dam, the main hydel power generation station in Kerala, continued to remain low in the second week of October.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials, the water level is slowly increasing. The water level on Sunday stood at 2,348.80 ft, which is 44.85% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,384.48 ft (78.82%) the same day the previous year.

“The dam’s catchment areas have not yet received extremely heavy rainfall. In the past 24 hours, the water level rose less than half foot. Compared to last year, there is a shortage of 35.68 ft of water in the reservoir. The KSEB expects heavy rainfall during the northeast monsoon period and that the water level in the dam will reach a minimum of 2,380 ft in December,” said a KSEB dam safety official.

Power generation at the Moolamattom plant continued at a low level with 1.964 million units (mu) being generated on Saturday.

Wastage of water

According to sources, due to lack of maintenance by the KSEB dam safety wing, water overflowed at the Vazhikkadavu diversion scheme, under the KSEB Vazhikkadavu substation, leading to huge loss of water. “Normally, the Vazhikkadavu diversion scheme water is sent to the Idukki reservoir. But, due to lack of maintenance, mud and waste filled the facility, leading to loss of water,” said a source.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday was 122.75 ft. On the same day last year, storage was 129.55 ft. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft.

