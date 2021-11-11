Water level dips in Idukki reservoir

Level steady at Mullaperiyar dam

The water level in Idukki reservoir on Thursday reached the blue alert level from orange alert, as per the new rule curve fixed by the Central Water Commission. The water level was 2,397.70 ft. As per the new rule curve, the red alert level is 2,399.03 ft and the upper rule curve is 2,400.03 ft. (The full reserve level is 2,403 ft). A dam safety official said the inflow into the dam had declined and the Moolamattom power plant was generating power to the maximum extent. There was no rainfall on the catchment area on Wednesday.

The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam continued to be steady at 138.78 ft with Tamil Nadu drawing water at the same level of inflow which were at 900 cusecs. There was a decline in rainfall at the Periyar village resulting in a fall in the water level, according to a Tamil Nadu Public Works Department official.