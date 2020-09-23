Water level continues to rise

The water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to rise and touched 2,385.96 ft on Wednesday. According to KSEB officials a blue alert will be announced when the water level reaches 2,387.59 ft.

An orange alert will be issued at 2,393.59 ft and a red alert at 2,394.59 ft.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 130.65 ft on Wednesday. Within three days the water level rose over 4 ft at Mullaperiyar. The maximum storage level is 142 ft.