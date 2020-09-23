Kerala

Water level continues to rise

The water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to rise and touched 2,385.96 ft on Wednesday. According to KSEB officials a blue alert will be announced when the water level reaches 2,387.59 ft.

An orange alert will be issued at 2,393.59 ft and a red alert at 2,394.59 ft.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 130.65 ft on Wednesday. Within three days the water level rose over 4 ft at Mullaperiyar. The maximum storage level is 142 ft.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 7:19:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/water-level-continues-to-rise/article32678700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story