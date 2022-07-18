Water level close to blue alert in Idukki dam

July 18, 2022 17:12 IST

No chance of opening dam shutters now: official

The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Monday reached 2,368.56 ft which was close to the blue alert level. The blue alert level fixed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) is 2, 369.95 ft. There had been over a one-foot rise in the water level per day in the past few days, according to a dam safety official.

The orange alert level is 2,375. 95 ft and the red alert 2,376.95 ft as per the present rule curve for the dam. There had been a considerable rise in the water level compared to the same day the previous year when it was 2,362.52 ft. The official said the present storage level was 62.60%, while it was 56.73% the same day last year.

Last week, the rise in water level was nearly 2 ft per day. The full reserve level of the reservoir is 2,403 ft.

The official said there was, however, no chance of opening the dam shutters now as it would take at least a week to touch the red alert level. The rule curve level would also change on Wednesday, he added.

Increased inflow

The rise in the water level was due to increased inflow in the Periyar and the low rate of power generation, which was 1.06 mu on Sunday. By increasing the power generation, the water level could be controlled. The decision would be taken only when there was a need for it, the official said, adding that it was at a “very safe” level presently.

With Tamil Nadu increasing the intake of water from the Mullaperiyar dam, the water there remained at a controlled level. On Monday, it stood at 135.90 ft. While there was an inflow of 1,867 cusecs of water, Tamil Nadu drew the same level on the day. The maximum storage level is 142 ft.

Meanwhile, a team of Fire and Rescue Service officials visited the downstream areas of the Mullaperiyar dam as part of precautionary measures to be adopted in case the dam water is released after the first warning by Tamil Nadu. The team, with rescue equipment and accompanied by a scuba team, visited Chappathu, Upputhara, Vandiperiyar and Vallakadavu and reviewed the situation. They will be deputed in the four towns.

The officials included those from the Fire and Rescue Services offices based in Idukki, Kattappana, Thodupuzha and Peerumade. The team was deputed after district fire officer Abhilash K.R. gave a direction in this regard. A control room was also opened in connection with the rain and rescue services. For assistance, contact the numbers 101, 04862 236100 and 9497920162.