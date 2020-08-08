Water level climbs in Pampa dam

Skill test: Floodwater hampering traffic along the Thiruvalla-Pathanamthitta road near Vallamkulam on Saturday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

08 August 2020 23:42 IST

Blue alert sounded to residents near banks, water recedes from Sabarimala base camp

After witnessing vigorous monsoon conditions over the past two days, the weather over Pathanamthitta cleared up a little on Saturday though the threat posed by swollen rivers loomed large across the region.

While the floodwater that had submerged Pampa-Triveni, the base camp of the Sabarimala temple, receded gradually during the day, the water level in the Pampa dam continued to rise because of the incessant overnight rain in the forests.

The district administration sounded a blue alert for the people living on the banks of the Pampa after water level in the reservoir here reached 982 metres early Saturday. The maximum water level in the Pampa dam has been fixed at 986.33 metres. At the same time, water level in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir in Sabarigiri stood just over half of its capacity.

Earlier in the day, traffic along the Moozhiyar-Kakki road faced disruptions following a landslip.

Roads at several locations, including Thiruvalla, Kumbanad, and Ranni, remained under water throughout the day

District Police Chief K.G. Simon has asked the public to exercise caution in view of the rivers being in full spate and because of the opening of the shutters of Maniyar dam. A police control room has been opened at the district headquarters for coordinating the rescue and relief activities.

The district administration has declared several taluks, including Ranni, Kozhencherry, Aranmula, and Malappally, as flood-affected. As many as 73 relief camps were opened in the district, which together accommodated about 2,101 persons from 609 families. The loss of crops in the district is estimated at ₹42.57 lakh.

Meanwhile, the receding floodwater brought life in the upper Kuttanad region, which extends to Alappuzha district, to a complete standstill with people being evacuated.