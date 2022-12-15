Water level at Mullaperiyar dam touches 141.40 ft

December 15, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is nearing its maximum storage level of 142 ft. The water level at 7 a.m. on Thursday was 141.40 ft. There was an average inflow of 1,100 cusecs at 7 a.m. and the tunnel discharge was also at the same level.

Tamil Nadu issued the second flood warning as the water level crossed 141 ft at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The maximum storage level as per the apex court order is 142 ft.

According to sources, the water level increased in the dam after Tamil Nadu reduced the tunnel discharge from the dam. After issuing the second flood warning, Tamil Nadu increased the tunnel discharge to 1100 cusecs from 511 cusecs from Wednesday evening, leading to the water level in the dam reaching a moderate level on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu issued the first warning when the water level touched 140 ft on December 3.

In Idukki

The water level in Idukki reservoir at 7 a.m. on Thursday was 2,381.00ft (74.87% of total storage). Power generation at the Moolamattom Power House remained at a moderate level of 6.273 million unit on Wednesday.

