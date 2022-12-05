Water level at Mullaperiyar dam touches 140.20 ft

December 05, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - IDUKKI

The water level of Mullaperiyar dam touched 140.20 ft at 5 p.m on Sunday.

The Kerala Irrigation Department urged Tamil Nadu to release more water from Mullaperiyar in the wake of the increasing water level in the dam. The average inflow of the dam was 1,533 cusecs, and Tamil Nadu drew water at 511 cusecs on Sunday. Tamil Nadu issued the first warning with the water level in Mullaperiyar reaching 140.00ft on Saturday at 6 p.m. The upper rule level was 142 ft till November 30, as per the present rule curve for the dam. The maximum storage level, as per the apex court order, is 142 ft.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu rejected the repeated request by the State to draw more water from Mullaperiyar.

“ Tamil Nadu will issue the second flood warning when the level reaches 141 ft,” a source said.

“ The final warning will be issued when the level reaches 142 and water will be released to the Periyar. The water level in the Periyar river on Sunday was three feet below the warning level and there is no need for panic,” a source said.

Isolated heavy rains in the catchment areas of the dam and less drawing of water by Tamil Nadu, resulted in the sudden increase of water level in the Mullaperiyar.

Meanwhile, the water level in Idukki dam was 2,382.24 ft on Sunday. The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft. The blue alert level is 2,392.03 ft. The orange alert is at 2,398.03 ft, and the red alert is at 2,399.03 ft as per the present rule curve for the dam. The power generation at the Moolamattom powerhouse continued to be low and 6.708 mu on Saturday.