The water level at Kuttampuzha along the Periyar River increased by around 30 cm around 9 a.m after the two shutters of the Edamalayar dam were raised by 80 cm at 6 a.m on October 19.

The authorities had decided to open the shutters to avoid a surge in the water level in the river in view of the water in the Idukki reservoir approaching the red alert level and the Indian Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain fall from October 20. No flooding was reported in the Periyar waters after the water level increased by 30 cm at Kuttampuzha in Kothamangalam.

The water level at the Marthandavarma, Managalapuzha and Kalady stations along the Periyar River was remaining below the flood warning levels at 9 a.m despite the flow of water from the Edamalayar dam, according to official estimates.

The water level at Marthandavarma station was 1.1 m against the flood warning level of 2.5 m while the corresponding figures at Mangalapuzha were 0.95 m and 3.3 m respectively. At Kalady, the water level at 9 a.m was 2.3 m against the flood warning level of 5.5 m.

All the shutters in Bhoothatankettu barrage were kept open above the water level to regulate the water flow. The current water level is 27.4 m against the full reservoir level of 34.9 m.

The discharge from Edamalayar is expected to reach Kalady-Aluva region along the Periyar river by 12 noon. The water from the opening of shutters in Idukki dam by around 11 a.m. is expected to reach the area within four to six hours. The water level in the river is expected to increase up to 1 m following the release of the shutters.

The district administration has asked the people residing along the banks of the river to remain alert following the opening of shutters in Idukki and Edamalayar dams. Despite assurances that there would be no flooding compared to the deluge in 2018, many residents staying close to the river in Aluva and Kalady areas shifted their belongings to safer places. With rains staying away in the morning, the authorities hope that the situation would not turn worse in the coming hours.