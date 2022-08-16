Water level almost unchanged in Idukki reservoir

Storage level stays at 80.9%

A Correspondent IDUKKI
August 16, 2022 18:25 IST

The water level in the Idukki reservoir remained almost unchanged on Tuesday. A dam safety official said that for the past two days, the water level had been remaining so. It was declining at a very mild level, he added.

The water level stood at 2,386 ft on Tuesday. On Monday too, the level remained almost the same, the official said. There was a storage level of 80.9% on Tuesday. The storage level on the same day last year was 66%. Power generation continued to be high at 17.04 mu on Monday.

The blue alert level of the reservoir is 2,378.81 ft, while orange alert is at 2,384.81 ft and red alert 2,385.81 ft.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 137.46 ft. Tamil Nadu was drawing 2,150 cusecs of water on the day. The maximum permitted water level of the dam as per the Supreme Court order is 142 ft.

