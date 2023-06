June 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kainakary grama panchayat has set up a water kiosk at Ward 2 (Cherukalikayal). It was inaugurated by panchayat president M.C. Prasad on Friday. Panchayat authorities said the kiosk would provide drinking water to residents of Aarupanku East, an area facing an acute shortage of potable water. The kiosk was installed at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

