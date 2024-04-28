Water hyacinths choke life in backwater villages of Kottayam

April 28, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The dense blankets of leaves that float atop Vembanad Lake and its adjoining rivers have thrown life in the low-lying areas of Kottayam, including North Kuttanad, into complete disarray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the State Water Transport Department stated that the pervasive water hyacinth infestation on the lake has compelled them to cancel all its seven services between Kottayam and Alappuzha. Similarly, the boat service between Muhamma and Maniyaparambu near Kumarakom has come to a standstill after one of the boats sustained damage while navigating through the weeds.

Acknowledging that the disruptions in service have brought life to a standstill for those residing in the backwater areas of the district, officials said that complete restoration of operations will likely only occur upon the clearing of these weeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation is particularly grave in areas along the boat channel from Vettikattu to Kottayam, and it is up to the concerned local bodies to take necessary action. Our boats simply cannot navigate through these plants without risking damage to the shaft or leaf of the boat engines,” explained a senior official from the SWTD.

Moreover, logs or other debris are often hidden within the weeds, and the boat crew may not be able to identify such hazards during service. In addition to the clearing of weeds, the SWTD has also highlighted an urgent need to deepen some stretches of the boat channel.

Last week, 25 passengers onboard an SWTD boat got stuck in the weed -infested waters near Vettikattu and were rescued by fire and rescue personnel after a few hours. A similar incident was reported from Kanjiram the very next day, prompting the SWTD to call off its operations to Kottayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the services originating from Alappuzha wind up their service halfway at Krishnakutty Moola, a point beyond the R-Block. “The proliferation of the weed has been so intense that even the alternative route to Kottayam via Pallom too has been rendered inaccessible,” the official added.

The impact extends beyond transportation, affecting the supply of drinking water and the movement of agricultural produce in North Kuttanad, as well as disrupting tourism and fisheries.

In response, officials from the Irrigation Department in Kottayam have committed to initiating clearance efforts along the Kodoor River, with expectations of improvement following the full-scale opening of the Thannermukkom bund. “The weeds will clear out in a few days with the full-scale opening of the Thannermukkom bund. In other areas, we will be initiating steps to remove the blockades in association with the local bodies concerned,” said a senior official.

The unprecedented growth of aquatic plants this summer is attributed to nutrient-rich water conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.