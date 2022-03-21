Water, ecological cover is State’s focus: Pinarayi

International Forests Day observed

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran presenting the Chief Minister’s Forest Medal to an official on the occasion of the International Day of Forests celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

International Forests Day observed

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government has provided priority to ensure ecological and water security in the aftermath of the climatic vagaries that have affected the State in recent times.

Inaugurating the International Day of Forests observance here on Monday, he said the government had given shape to an action plan that was based on such policies. He added the State was the first in the country to plan its development projects in accordance with an ecological restoration policy.

Mr. Vijayan said the government aimed at planting and nurturing 47 lakh plant seedlings under the Vrikshasamrudhi scheme that is being jointly undertaken by the social forestry wing of the Forest Department, Local Self Government Department, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He also emphasised on the need to preserve flora and fauna especially those that stared at extinction. The necessity has prompted the government to focus on ecosystem preservation strategies through afforestation on non-forest areas and projects including Nagaravanam (urban forests) and Vidyavanam aimed at nurturing plants on campuses.

Presiding over the function, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran stressed on the relevance of the Vrikshasamrudhi scheme that provides immense importance to the maintenance of plants for periods of three to five years. The project is expected to generate 78 lakh work days by ensuring the nurturing of the plants.

The Minister formally launched the ecological restoration action plan and presented the Chief Minister’s forest medals for the year 2020-21 on the occasion. Local Self Government Minister M.V. Govindan declared the launch of the Vrikshasamrudhi project. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) E. Pradeep Kumar exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project with MGNREGS Mission Director B. Abdul Nasar.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presented the Vanamithra award for the Thiruvananthapuram district to the Kerala Law Academy Law College. Principal Secretary, Forests, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan and Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas were among those who were present on the occasion.