Water crisis in sharp focus

District officials and representatives of local bodies have been called on to launch coordinated water conservation activities as part of the Jalashakthi Abhiyan being implemented in the district facing serious depletion of groundwater level.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Central government delegate who reached the district to review the situation here under the project, held discussions with heads and representatives of grama and block panchayats and municipalities on Saturday. Mr. Singh said Kasaragod was one of the 255 districts in the country facing sever drinking water shortage. Water conservation activities required for overcoming the crisis in the district should be expeditiously examined. Apart from Kasaragod, Palakkad district has been selected for implementing the Central scheme, he added.

Unscientific methods

Mr. Singh met officials here to draw their views on the launch of water conservation activities.

Urgent steps were proposed for conserving water resources and rainwater and for checking unscientific and unrestrained extraction of water for agricultural purposes.

People’s representatives stressed the importance of implementing a comprehensive water policy by intervening in the use of water. They called for constructing permanent scientific check-dams across rivers.

Because of the geographical slope in some parts, river water run-off is very fast, they said, stressing the need for a mechanism to check this.

They told the meeting that shortage of officials in the Manjeswaram block is delaying project works. Also raised at the meeting was the demand for considering use of desalination plant to convert seawater into potable water.

The district’s depletion of groundwater has raised concerns about serious drinking water shortage in the near future. The groundwater extraction rate in the district is the highest in the State, 79.65%, as against the State average of 51.27%. Unrestricted digging of borewells is cited as one of the reasons. Officials said the water conservation activities in the district had good potential as it had 12 rivers. Conversion of paddy fields in the district into areca nut plantations is putting obstacles to natural groundwater recharge, they said.

Jalashakthi Abhiyan district nodal officer and district soil conservation officer V.M. Ashok Kumar, additional district magistrate- in-charge P.R. Radhika, and Kasaragod development package special officer E.P. Rajmohan were among those who attended the meeting.