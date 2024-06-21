GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water contamination at DLF apartments: chlorine level to be assessed twice daily

Published - June 21, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The level of chlorine in drinking water that is being used at DLF apartment complex in Kakkanad will continue to be inspected twice every day by Health officials, it was decided on Friday at a meeting convened by Deputy Collector Abbas V.E.

The process will be supervised by the medical officer of the family health centre at Kakkanad. It was found that chlorine level was satisfactory in water samples collected on Friday from eight apartments.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Sakeena K. and the heads of community medicine and microbiology departments of Government Medical College, Ernakulam, took stock of the situation and clarified doubts raised by residents of the apartments.

Three more persons were found to have symptoms associated with having consumed contaminated water on Friday.

According to a survey, a total of 495 people were found to have symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever, ever since the contamination was detected on Tuesday, says a press release issued by the DMO.

Kerala / Kochi

