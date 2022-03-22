Water conservation should be responsibility of all: Minister

World Water Day celebrations held in the capital

World Water Day celebrations held in the capital

Kerala receives good rain, and has 44 rivers, many canals, wells, ponds, and other waterbodies, but the water situation here is bad. The State veers between excess water during the rains and scarcity during summer. This is owing to failure to plan how to use water, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating World Water Day celebrations organised by the Groundwater department here on Tuesday morning. The theme of this year’s celebrations is ‘Groundwater – Making the invisible visible.’

The Minister pointed out that the State had not been able to conserve groundwater; most of the rain flowed into the sea, leading to water scarcity. More than water for irrigation and farming, the State was finding it difficult to find drinking water sources. A solution was needed for this, right down to the ward level.

When talking of avoiding wastage of water, it was time to ponder how much success the State had with water recharging. In times to come, even while issuing permit as per building rules, recharge of water should be made compulsory. Awareness should be created among the people regarding this to overcome any protests that might prove costly on the development front. All water sources should be revived and conserved with public participation.

Mr. Augustine said water conservation should not be limited to framing of laws. The social perception that the Water Resources Department should take the initiative to create awareness of sustainable water utilisation should also be abandoned. “Water conservation should be the responsibility of each and every individual,” he said.

Water Resource department employees, he said, should be the ambassadors of water conservation. Going beyond their work, the department staff should take the message of water conservation to society, lead related activities, and be a model for others, he said.

The Minister administered a water conservation pledge.

A. Subbaraj, Regional Director, Central Groundwater Board, delivered the keynote address on ‘Groundwater – Making the invisible visible.’ Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department T.K. Jose presided. Ancy Joseph. Director, Groundwater Department, delivered the welcome address. The inaugural was followed by a workshop.