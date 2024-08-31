Water conservation plans likely for areas with heavy groundwater extraction

The Kerala State Land Use Board (KSLUB) expects to have water resource management and conservation plans in place in a phased manner for blocks flagged as ‘semi-critical’ in terms of groundwater extraction.

As per the Stage of Groundwater Extraction (SOE) prepared by the State Groundwater department, three blocks in Kerala were flagged as ‘critical’ and 29 blocks as ‘semi-critical.’ For the three critical blocks — Chittur, Malampuzha and Kasaragod — the plans are already in place.

The KSLUB had drafted plans for three semi-critical blocks in 2023-24, and has now announced plans for three more — Panur in Kannur district, Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram, and Kondotty in Malappuram — in the current fiscal under the newly christened ‘Sajalam’ project, Land Use Commissioner Yasmin L. Rasheed said. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine formally launched ‘Sajalam’ last week.

Criterion for tag

Blocks are flagged as critical where the SOE is between 90% and 100%, and semi-critical where it is greater than 70% but below 90%. Above 100% is over-exploited, but Kerala has no blocks in this category. SOE below 70% is deemed ‘safe.’

A concept note on ‘Sajalam’ noted that the SOE in Panur, Kondotty, and Pothencode is above 85%. The note described the blocks as “severely affected semi-critical blocks.” In Panur it is 87.40%, Pothencode 86.68%, and Kondotty 86.42%.

Details of Sajalam

‘Sajalam’ envisions tackling droughts and floods better through the revival of water resources, site-specific water conservation, engineering methods for improving groundwater levels and rainwater harvesting. Its implementation involves mapping of water resources such as streams, rivers, ponds, and wells and identifying the problems specific to a region. “The project aims at involving the public at all levels through user interaction workshops to ensure community participation and awareness creation in project planning and DPR preparation,” the board said.

The field data in the selected blocks will be collected by resource personnel designated as Jalamitram. The KSLUB launched the project for semi-critical blocks as part of the State government’s decision to replicate the successful Jalasamrudhi water resources management initiative in Kattakada across the State during the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

