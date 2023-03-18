ADVERTISEMENT

Water conservation measures: 2000 ponds being dug across State

March 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two thousand ponds are being dug in the State under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as part of water conservation measures, the government said on Saturday.

The initiative has been included in the 100-day action plan. The first 1,000 ponds will be completed and inaugurated on March 22, World Water Day. Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the ponds at a function planned at Vamanapuram here.

So far this year, the government had spent ₹304.35 crore on 55,668 works related to water conservation, the government said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US