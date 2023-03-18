HamberMenu
Water conservation measures: 2000 ponds being dug across State

March 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two thousand ponds are being dug in the State under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as part of water conservation measures, the government said on Saturday.

The initiative has been included in the 100-day action plan. The first 1,000 ponds will be completed and inaugurated on March 22, World Water Day. Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the ponds at a function planned at Vamanapuram here.

So far this year, the government had spent ₹304.35 crore on 55,668 works related to water conservation, the government said.

