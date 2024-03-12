Water conservation a prime concern: Balagopal

March 12, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

Considering the growing importance of water, protection of natural water resources should be ensured, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Inaugurating the renovated Kannadikulam at Kakkakottur, near here, on Tuesday, he said the government had set aside funds for conserving and protecting waterbodies.

“The government envisaged the Oru Panchaythil Oru Kulam (One Pond in One Panchayat) scheme at a time when climate change is impacting water availability. Projects like Haritha Theertham, where water from abandoned quarries is used for irrigation, should be extended to every panchayat. The government has earmarked ₹3 crore for implementing similar projects modelled on the Haritha Teertham,” he said.

Infra development

Mr. Balagopal added that the government considered infrastructure development a priority in spite of financial constraints. “The total expenditure has increased from ₹1,38,000 crore in March 2021 to ₹1,68,000 crore by March 2024. This proves that there is no compromise on development projects. Through such projects, we could invalidate rumours that Kerala’s economy is collapsing,” he said.

Kakkakottur Kanndikulam was renovated under the supervision of the Minor Irrigation department. Ezhukone grama panchayat president Biju Abraham presided over the function while local body representatives, officials, and people’s representatives were present.

