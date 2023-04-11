ADVERTISEMENT

Water budgeting: Chief Minister seeks cooperation of local bodies

April 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the cooperation of local bodies to implement water budgeting in the State.

He was declaring the successful completion of the Kuttamperoor river rejuvenation project in a function held at the Kuttemperoor Devi temple ground near Mannar on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the 7.2-km waterbody, a tributary of the Pampa and Achencoil rivers, was revived through joint efforts.

The waterbody died a slow death around 2005 due to years of waste dumping, encroachments, and other anthropogenic activities. Its resurrection was made possible over a period of six years through public participation and government intervention.

In another function held at IHRD Engineering College, Chengannur, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed building for the Chengannur traffic enforcement unit and Chengannur fire and rescue station. He also inaugurated a water treatment plant constructed as part of the first phase of the Chengannur comprehensive drinking water project at Mulakuzha.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided.

