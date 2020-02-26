Watchman killed in wild elephant attack

PATHANAMTHITTA

26 February 2020

He was trying to force the elephant return to forest

A 41-year-old tribal forest beat officer (watchman), A.S. Biju of Laha Anjilimoodu, was killed when a wild elephant attacked him on Wednesday afternoon. The elephant had strayed into human habitation near Madanthamon Vaaruchal area, adjoining the reserve forests in Ranni taluk.

The incident occurred at Chembanoly Moonnekkar Thottumkal curve, hardly a kilometre from the Rajampara Forest Station limits, around 3 p.m.

Biju, along with a few local people and Forest Rapid Response Team personnel, was trying to force the violent pachyderm return to the forests by bursting crackers.

Another injured

K.P. Paulose, 62, alias Rajan, of Ex-servicemen’s Colony, near Kadumeenchira Kattickal, was injured in an attack by the elephant while he was engaged in latex tapping at a rubber plantation earlier. Paulose has been admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Ranni.

S. Unnikrishnan, Divisional Forest Officer; R. Adeesh, Range Officer; Balamurali, and G.V.Shibu, deputy range officers; are camping at Chembanoly.