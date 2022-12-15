Watch | Why is Kerala’s International Film Festival unique?

  1. EPaper
Why is Kerala’s International Film Festival unique?

A video explaining the uniqueness of one of the biggest film festivals of India

December 15, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Big film festivals are often about the red carpet, smouldering celebrities, gala events and exclusive premiers of big releases.   

But that’s not the case with the International Film Festival of Kerala 

The IFFK is closer to a fun, street festival, than a glitzy celebrity event. 

However, this annual celebration of cinema is much more than that. 

Held every year in December in Thiruvananthapuram, the IFFK is one of the biggest film festivals of India, if not, certainly the most open and affordable of all, as anyone can get a delegate pass for a few hundred rupees. 

However, film editor Beena Paul, who has been the artistic director of the fest the most number of times, says this wasn’t always the case when the IFFK was launched more than 25 years ago. 

This openness and the rich selection of movies it offers has made it an annual pilgrimage for lovers of cinema from various parts of Kerala and India. 

Shaping talent 

The IFFK has moulded some of the pathbreaking young filmmakers of Malayalam Cinema. 

Director Sajin Babu, who made the Internationally-acclaimed  Biriyani (2021), credits IFFK for introducing him to world cinema and inspiring him to be a filmmaker.  

But it’s not just the Malayalam filmmakers who draw inspiration from the event. 

Renowned filmmaker and actor Nandita Das, whose latest film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma was screened at the fest this December, has been a long-time admirer of the IFFK.

However, the fest is more than just an event showcasing good films. 

It has also become an open space for debate and discussion on issues that lie beyond the world of cinema. 

Nandita says that this is what makes IFFK unique. 

At a time when freedom of speech is being curtailed, IFFK provides a breathing space for both filmmakers and audiences alike. 

Reporting and Script : Aswin V N

Voiceover: Gopika K P

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Videos: Aswin V N and Sreejith R Kumar

