Watch: Why are Varkala Cliffs facing erosion?

Unregulated tourism and the construction of permanent structures have led to the erosion of cliffs over years

Updated - July 22, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The iconic Varkala cliffs in Kerala, with its stunning view of the Arabian Sea, attracts numerous tourists

In 2014, the red cliffs at Varkala were declared the 27th National Geological Monument in the country by the Geological Survey of India

However, the 6-km-long, 30-metre-high cliff formation is facing the threat of erosion

According to experts, geological formation in Varkala is not stable.

At the top, there is strong laterite for 3-4 metres, but below that there are much softer layers of sandstone and carbonaceous clay, struggling to hold the laterite layer at the top

If that wasn’t enough, unregulated tourism and the construction of permanent structures have led to the erosion of cliffs over years

As many as 69 restaurants and cafes, located within 10 metres from the cliff end, were listed as unauthorised constructions

The Varkala municipality has issued notices to all of them, but most continue to function.

Environmentalists say there’s a need to strike a fine balance between people’s livelihoods and the conservation of these important cliff formations in Varkala

Warning signs have been put up along the cliff following the recent caving-ins reported from the region No vehicles are allowed on the pathway

Also, temporary bamboo barricades have been put at many places, warning visitors to stay away from the edges.

Read full report here

Report: S.R. Praveen

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Aniket Chouhan

