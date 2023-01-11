Watch | Where is the best seafood in Thiruvananthapuram?

Where is the best seafood in Thiruvananthapuram?

Are you a seafood lover?

If yes, Vizhinjam in Thiruvanathapuram is a must-visit place for you.

It all started 25 years ago with The Usthad Hotel’s signature ‘Vizhinjam’ fried fish

Now, restaurants on Vizhinjam Harbour Road are making waves for dishing up the best seafood in town.

These seafood restaurants are packed with customers from all walks of life, most of whom have travelled from the city and beyond to dine on the best seafood, fresh from the boats.

Restaurant owners say they only serve fresh fish caught from Vizhinjam harbour or Poonthura, Kannanthura, Adimalathura and other harbours nearby.

Each restaurant has a storeroom full of seafood, prepped and ready to go

Why are these restaurants in Vizhinjam unique?

Most of these restaurants are family-run businesses and many of the owners are returnees from the Gulf, belonging to the fishing village itself.

The restaurants typically open from dusk till around 2 am, while some open for lunch as well.

The menu is pretty much the same in all the restaurants.

It’s fried or grilled fish marinated in a spicy paste of chilli powder, turmeric and salt.

The standout ingredient is the fried topping — the famed ‘Vizhinjam style’ masala of tomato, red chilli flakes, shallots, curry leaf, ginger, garlic, cumin and fennel etc, all of which together pack a delectable punch.

There’s also fish curry, either simple curry or a coconut-based one, plus a number of accompaniments such as appam, idiyappam, porotta, and pathiri.

There are a few variations such as some restaurants have amped up the heat of the masala while at others it is much milder.

Some downplay the more pungent ingredients like fennel.

But in almost all restaurants, customers can customise the marinade according to their preferences.

