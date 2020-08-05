Watch: When a 1,000-petalled lotus bloomed for the first time in Kerala

05 August 2020 15:43 IST

A video on the Ultimate 1000-petal lotus which bloomed for the first time in Kerala

The 'Ultimate 1000-petal lotus' is also known as the Zhinzun Qianban. Its origins date back to ancient times, but was rediscovered in 2009 by Chinese horticulturalist Diake Tian.

The 1000-petal lotus is more suited to cooler climates. Now, it has bloomed for the first time in Kerala, thanks to the efforts of lotus grower, hybridiser and hobbyist Ganesh Kumar Anandhakrishnan.

