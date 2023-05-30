HamberMenu
Watch | What was the Vaikom Satyagraha all about?

A video looking back at the Vaikom Satyagraha, a significant movement that spearheaded social reforms in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

May 30, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Precisely a century ago, Kerala’s Vaikom town which was then in the princely state of Travancore became the epicentre of a historic non-violent movement against untouchability and caste discrimination.

Vaikom Satyagraha that lasted for 604 days (20 months) from March 30, 1924 to November 23, 1925 marked the dawn of temple entry movements across India. 

It was led by visionary leaders like T.K. Madhavan, K.P. Kesava Menon, and K. Kelappan. The Satyagraha attracted national attention and many prominent leaders came to participate in the protest, including Periyar, who came to Vaikom at the request of barrister George Joseph, who had already been jailed for leading the movement. 

 The movement gained more power when Mahatma Gandhi reached Vaikom on March 1925 and held discussions with leaders of various caste groups.

This video looks back at the events that unfolded.

Read more:  Remembering Vaikom Satyagraha: A movement that spearheaded social reforms in two States 

Read more:  Satyagraha that heralded modernism in Kerala

Reporting: Hiran Unnikrishnan, Aswin VN, Lalitha Ranjani

Script: Aswin VN, Lalitha Ranjani

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videos: Aswin VN, Thulasi Kakkat, Jithu John

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Research: Amala George

