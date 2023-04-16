Watch | What makes Kerala’s Aranmula mirror unique?

April 16, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

This is the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram

Here, artisans are busy creating a masterpiece known as the Aranmula Kannadi, or the Aranmula mirror.

These artisans live in Aranmula, a serene village on the banks of the Pampa in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala

These skilled craftsmen are the only ones who create this unique mirror, which is highly sought after during the festival of Vishu, a Malayali New Year tradition.

The mirror even has a Geographical Indication tag, which is a label that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin and that have characteristics related to a particular location.

The Aranmula Kannadi has gained global recognition and has been gifted to world leaders as a treasured artisanal gift.

What makes this mirror special is that it is an alloy of tin and copper, unlike a regular mercury-coated mirror

The alloy is then polished rigorously that it begins to reflect like a mirror

The largest Aranmula mirror, measuring 55 centimetres in diameter, known as Mirror 6, is with a London-based designer Spandana Gopal.

The Aranmula Kannadi is known for its durability and timeless beauty.

Once polished and mounted, it never loses its sheen and can be used for years together.

Each mirror is unique, as they are all handmade and no two mirrors are the same.

The Aranmula Kannadi is not only known for its unique mirrors but also for its intricately crafted brass holders.

Nowadays, customers prefer a wide range of shapes, including wooden holders, and the artisans are skilled in catering to diverse preferences.

Despite challenges like the 2018 flood in Kerala and the pandemic, the artisans of Aranmula are gradually recovering