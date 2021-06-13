Watch | This man from Kerala grew a mini-forest on his land

13 June 2021 16:12 IST

A video on Manoj Kumar from Kerala, who grew a forest on one-and-a-half acres

Meet Manoj Kumar, who grew a mini-forest on his land.

The forest is spread over one-and-a-half acres on which his modest house stands at Edavanakkad near Kochi.

Manoj has let everything grow on his land like in a rainforest and they grow free of even biofertilizers. It is a rich biodiversity preserve, with different species of plants, trees, birds, and insects.

