Watch | This Kerala joint serves puttu to suit your political inclinations

08 December 2020 11:05 IST

A video on Amina's Puttukada at Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram that serves puttu to suit your political inclinations and taste

Puttu, a mix of rice flour and grated coconut steamed in cylindrical containers, is a breakfast staple in Kerala. Amina's puttu kada at Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram brings a twist to this favourite dish.

The ‘political puttu’ here is a hot-seller. It is in the colours of the flags of Kerala’s political parties. People who come here can order puttu according to their political inclinations.

Zulfikar, the owner of Amina's puttu kada, experiments puttu with natural flavours and colours.

