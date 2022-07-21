Kerala

Watch | This Kerala farmer grows over 400 varieties of bananas

Meet Vinod Sahadevan Nair, a banana farmer from Thiruvananthapuram. 

His farm in rural Parassala is nearly 35 km from the city. 

His farm has over 400 varieties of bananas, including, Matti, Pisang Jaribuyam, Ayiramka Poovan, Pidimonthan, Gothiya, Jahanji, Ney vazha, Lambi, Lady finger, Beeji kela, and Blue Java 

He has won a place in The Limca Book of Records for having the most varieties of bananas.

He has also been honoured by the National Research Centre for Banana. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2022 5:43:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/watch-this-kerala-farmer-grows-over-400-varieties-of-bananas/article65666248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY