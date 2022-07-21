Watch | This Kerala farmer grows over 400 varieties of bananas

A video on a banana farmer from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

A video on a banana farmer from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

Meet Vinod Sahadevan Nair, a banana farmer from Thiruvananthapuram.

His farm in rural Parassala is nearly 35 km from the city.

His farm has over 400 varieties of bananas, including, Matti, Pisang Jaribuyam, Ayiramka Poovan, Pidimonthan, Gothiya, Jahanji, Ney vazha, Lambi, Lady finger, Beeji kela, and Blue Java

He has won a place in The Limca Book of Records for having the most varieties of bananas.

He has also been honoured by the National Research Centre for Banana.