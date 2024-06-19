GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: This Kerala agrarian fair is over 800 years old

What started as a cattle fair, is at present, a market for agricultural produce and products from cottage industries

Updated - June 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 07:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Known as Omalloor Krishi Vaibhavam, the fair is believed to be more than 800 years old

What started as a cattle fair, is at present, a market for agricultural produce and products from cottage industries

Offering a variety of produces from tubers to Kerala’s famous spices, the month-long fair commences in the Malayalam month of Meenam, around March-April

Besides agriculture produce, shovels, spades, pickaxes, forks, a plethora of knives with blades in various lengths and are also sold

The story goes that a bull tethered to a blackboard tree near a Sreerama Swami temple managed to break free with a branch of the tree still attached to the rope that had tethered it.

Legend has it that the person who managed to nab the runway bull was none other than the presiding deity at Sree Rama Swamy Temple at Omalloor.

It is said that the branch of the tree entangled in the rope grew into a tree and the field became the location of a cattle fair

Since then, it has been an annual fair, attracting cattle dealers and farmers from all over Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Now, the district panchayat and the State agriculture department cooperate to continue the legacy of the fair

Read the entire report here

Report: Saraswathy Nagarajan

Video: Sreejith R Kumar

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Related Topics

Agriculture / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.