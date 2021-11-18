Watch | Third shutter of Cheruthoni dam in Idukki opened

18 November 2021 12:09 IST

The third shutter of the Cheruthoni dam at the Idukki reservoir was opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday to regulate water level

The shutter was opened to regulate water level, as it neared the upper rule level of 2,400.03 ft. The water level reached 2,399.44 ft at 9 a.m. due to increased inflow into the Periyar after the opening of the Mullaperiyar dam and heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.