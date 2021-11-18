Kerala
18 November 2021 12:09 IST
Watch | Third shutter of Cheruthoni dam in Idukki opened
Updated: 18 November 2021 12:11 IST
The third shutter of the Cheruthoni dam at the Idukki reservoir was opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday to regulate water level
The shutter was opened to regulate water level, as it neared the upper rule level of 2,400.03 ft. The water level reached 2,399.44 ft at 9 a.m. due to increased inflow into the Periyar after the opening of the Mullaperiyar dam and heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.