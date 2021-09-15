Watch | The story of the Kerala sarees of Balaramapuram

A video on the heritage weaving hub of Balaramapuram located in Thiruvananthapuram

About 20 kms from Thiruvananthapuram lies the heritage weaving hub of Balaramapuram. This is the place where the GI-tagged, gossamer-thin handlooms edged with gold, comes from.

In dark, dusty sheds, on the trademark pit looms of Balaramapuram, the weavers, both men and women weave fine unbleached cotton cloth with gold borders, transforming them into beautiful dhothis, traditional Kerala set mundu, and Kerala sarees.

As a result of two lockdowns, the handloom industry here is hanging by a thread.