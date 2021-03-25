Watch | The story of Ramassery idli

25 March 2021 18:27 IST

A video on the famous Ramassery idli, a fusion between idli and dosa

Ramassery is a quiet, non-descript village situated around 8 kilometers from Palakkad. But it has an important place on the food map of India - thanks to the famous Ramassery idli. Soft and fluffy and the size of a pancake, the Ramassery idli is a fusion between idli and dosa. It is a recipe passed down generations, a secret that restaurateurs and chefs have not been able to decipher.

