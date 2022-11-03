Watch | Tetrapod seawall saves Kerala village from destruction
November 03, 2022 20:05 IST
A video on the newly installed tetrapod seawall, which brings relief to Chellanam residents
There is a cautious calm in Chellanam, a fishing hamlet in Ernakulam district of Kerala. A huge seawall now shields much of the coast from the increasingly unpredictable Arabian Sea.
Sitting on top of a granite base are numerous concrete tetrapods weighing more than two tons each. They are placed carefully in position and locked with each other to create a formidable structure.
Why have these curiously shaped tetrapods been placed here, in this particular stretch of coastline?
