A two-month expedition by a team of marine scientists from Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies found startling evidence pointing to extensive bleaching of coral reefs off the Lakshadweep group of islands. Death of this vital organism will be catastrophic for the marine ecosystem as it will eventually threaten the very existence of the archipelago, reports K.S. Sudhi.

Reporting: K.S. Sudhi

Production: Yuvasree S