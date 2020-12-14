Watch | Robots on poll duty in Kerala

14 December 2020 15:22 IST

A video on a robot which has been deployed on poll duty outside a polling booth at Ernakulam

A robot developed by the Kochi-based startup Asimov Robotics has been deployed on poll duty in Kerala during the 2020 local body elections.

This robot, known as Sayabot, has been stationed outside the polling booth at Thrikkakara community hall in Ernakulam.

It can check voters’ temperature, see if they have worn the face masks properly and even dispense hand sanitiser.

