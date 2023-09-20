Watch | Ramesh Chennithala: ‘I’m a Hindu, not Narendra Modi’s Hindu’

September 20, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Ramesh Chennithala is a former Kerala Home Minister and a former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr Chennithala was recently made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, a position he held 19 years ago.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr Chennithala spoke about the Congress party’s chances in upcoming elections; his loyalty to the Nehru-Gandhi family; his equation with KPCC members and the Leader of the Opposition; his opinions on the shortcomings of the incumbent LDF party, and why he says he is ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s Hindu’.

Reporting and video: S. Anandan

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran