Thrissur saw around 300 tigers, in all possible colours, prancing around at a rollicking show of Pulikkali as a part of the city's Onam celebrations.

The term Pulikkali literally means 'play of the tigers'.

The folk art form is native to Kerala and is performed on the fourth day of Onam. Performers are painted like tigers and wear leopard or tiger masks. The feral dance is well-aided by rustic drum beats.

The first women ‘tigers’ participated in the predominantly male Pulikkali in 2016.