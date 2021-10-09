Watch | Meet Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma, a 78-year-old Kalaripayattu teacher

09 October 2021 12:41 IST

A video on 78-year-old Meenakshi Amma, India's oldest female practitioner of kalaripayattu

At 78 years old, Meenakshi Amma is arguably the oldest female practitioner of Kalaripayattu, a martial art from Kerala. She received the Padma Shri in 2017.

Currently, she runs a kalaripayattu school in Kozhikode, where she trains around 150 students, both girls and boys.

