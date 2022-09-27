Watch | Kerala’s first fully digitally literate panchayat

A video on how the Pullampara grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram became the first digitally literate panchayat in Kerala

Pullampara grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram has become the first digitally literate panchayat in Kerala.

The initiative was launched in August 2021, with the plans to impart digital literacy to all residents of the panchayats under the Digi Pullampara project

The panchayat has trained 3,174 persons in using digital equipment in the local body in Thiruvananthapuram.

A survey was carried out across all wards to identify digitally illiterate people. Out of 3,917 people thus identified, training was provided to 3,300 as the rest were bedridden.

Kudumbashree volunteers and students from National Service Scheme units of engineering colleges and higher secondary schools helped in the training programme.

Most of the trainees were using digital equipment for the first time. They were taught to make voice calls and video calls, WhatsApp, internet banking and popular social media platforms using smartphones.

Around 3,174 trainees successfully cleared the evaluation that was conducted afterwards.

