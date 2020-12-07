Kerala

Watch | Kerala local body elections 2020: what's at stake?

The elections to the local bodies in Kerala will be held in three phases starting from December 8, 2020. 

Going to the polls are 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats; 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats; 331 wards in 14 district panchayats; 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities; and 414 wards in the six municipal corporations.

The electorate is 2.71-crore strong, and consists of 1.41 crore women, 1.3 crore men, and 282 transgender voters. CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — are in the fray.

