Watch | Kerala local body elections 2020: what's at stake?

A video analysis on the upcoming Kerala local body elections

The elections to the local bodies in Kerala will be held in three phases starting from December 8, 2020.

Going to the polls are 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats; 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats; 331 wards in 14 district panchayats; 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities; and 414 wards in the six municipal corporations.

The electorate is 2.71-crore strong, and consists of 1.41 crore women, 1.3 crore men, and 282 transgender voters. CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — are in the fray.