Watch | Kerala hiker rescued by Army team

09 February 2022 12:01 IST

A video showing the rescue team lifting the hiker to safety

An Army team on February 9 morning reached out with food and water and finally rescued the hiker who was caught in a crevice on a steep hill at Malampuzha near Palakkad.

The rescue team lifted him with a rope and visuals in news channels showed the rescue team slowly climbing up by making stops in between to give the youth some rest. The youth is to be airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter soon.

