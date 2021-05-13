Watch | Inside an oxygen war room in Kerala

13 May 2021 15:25 IST

A video tour of the centralised COVID control and oxygen war room in Kochi

An oxygen war room and COVID control room is currently functioning in Ernakulam. The centralised control room aims to ensure that patients do not have to run around or contact different hospitals themselves to find beds. The teams at the control room can allocate beds based on patients’ need as ascertained by medical officers.

Read more here.

