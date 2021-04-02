Watch | How Tholpavakoothu, the traditional puppetry of Kerala, emerged out of the shadows

02 April 2021 11:33 IST

A video on tholpavakoothu, a centuries-old shadow puppetry tradition inherent to Kerala

Tholpavakoothu is believed to be more than 350 years old.

Performed in the Bhadrakali temples, from January to June every year, the shadow puppeteers of Kerala are busy performing the story of the Ramayana as part of the rituals during temple festivals.

Ramachandra Pulavar, son of the late guru KL Krishnankutty Pulavar, belongs to the 13th generation in a family of puppeteers. For him, this season of plays had an auspicious start, he has been awarded the Padma Shri. He is the first folk artiste from Kerala to be selected for this honour

