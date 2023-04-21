Watch | How this ‘dead’ river in Kerala was transformed

April 21, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Kuttamperoor river, a tributary of the Pampa and Achencoil rivers, died a slow death around 2005 due to years of waste dumping, encroachments and other activities.

Today, it is transformed.

The 100-metre wide river shrunk to less than 15 metres at many locations, and this resulted in wells drying up in several places.

The initial effort to revive the river was made in 2011, but it took another five years to get the project rolling. Led by the Budhanoor panchayat, the first round of cleaning was carried out in 2017 by a large number of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

Watch the video to know more about how it was revived. Read the full story here.

Reporting: Sam Paul A.

Script: Aswin VN

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: KP Gopika

Videos: Special Arrangement