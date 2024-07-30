Watch: Homemakers in Kerala are powering community kitchens

Many homemakers from different parts of Kerala have started earning income from their culinary skills after registering with Shero Home Food
Chennai-based Shero Home Food, a branded platform for delivering homemade food, now has over 50 kitchens registered in Kerala
Prasanna Mohan from Thiruvananthapuram, Asoora Beevi R in Kozhikode, and a group of women who run a kitchen at Girinagar in Kochi are all ‘kitchen partners’ of Shero Home Food
Shero has nuclear kitchens run by one kitchen partner, and community kitchens operated by a group.
