Watch: Homemakers in Kerala are powering community kitchens

Chennai-based Shero Home Food, a branded platform for delivering homemade food, now has over 50 kitchens registered in Kerala

Published - July 30, 2024 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Many homemakers from different parts of Kerala have started earning income from their culinary skills after registering with Shero Home Food

Prasanna Mohan from Thiruvananthapuram, Asoora Beevi R in Kozhikode, and a group of women who run a kitchen at Girinagar in Kochi are all ‘kitchen partners’ of Shero Home Food

Shero has nuclear kitchens run by one kitchen partner, and community kitchens operated by a group.

Read full report here

