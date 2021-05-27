Watch | Hidden gems of Kerala's traditional architecture

27 May 2021 11:56 IST

A video on the architectural heritage of northern Kerala

Framed by the Western Ghats, paddy fields and verdant greenery are the architectural gems of Palakkad. These showcase the magnificence of Kerala's traditional vernacular architecture.

Built in accordance with the lay of the land, each house has a distinctive identity. Many have been homes for more than 300 years.

Mud plaster, mud bricks, lime and plaster make up the extremely thick walls. Extensive use of timber is another mark of these mansions built in accordance with Vastu Vidya.