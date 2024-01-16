GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Five injured in freak accident involving cargo auto, car and private bus in Kerala

Cargo autorickshaw carrying fish gets knocked from behind by car. A private bus then hits autorickshaw, while the car crashes into bridge railing

January 16, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons sustained minor injuries following an accident involving a cargo autorickshaw, a private car and a private bus in one of the Goshree bridges, near Bolghatty, in Kochi, Kerala, around 7 a.m. on January 16 (Tuesday). However, none sustained serious injuries.

The aftermath of the accident
| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

According to the Mulavukad police, the cargo autorickshaw carrying fish was proceeding from the direction of Vallarpadam towards Bolghatty when it was knocked from behind by the car proceeding in the same direction while descending the bridge.

In the impact of the collision, the cargo carrier of the autorickshaw got separated from the driver’s cabin, dumping the fish all over the road. A private bus passing through the area also knocked on the autorickshaw, while the car, which went out of the control, crashed into the railing of the bridge.

Panic prevailed for a while when a fire broke out from the bonnet of the car. The occupants of the car were helped out by passers-by. Two persons in the car, two in the autorickshaw and the bus driver sustained minor injuries. Traffic in the area was disrupted briefly. Soon, the vehicles were cleared from the road.

The Mulavukad police have registered a case.

